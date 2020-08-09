Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastenal reported second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines topped analysts’ expectations by 16.7% and 1.7%, respectively, courtesy of higher demand for personal protective equipment (“PPE”) products. As strong SG&A leverage offset weaker gross margins, earnings and revenues grew year over year. Increased demand for PPE products more than offset the decline in the traditional business. Fastenal’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, unfavorable product and customer mix continues to impact its margins. Gross margin contracted 240 basis points (bps) year over year in the quarter. It also expects lower gross margin in the near term as the product mix has shifted abruptly toward lower-margin government/safety products from higher-margin manufacturing/fasteners.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 63,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $792,297.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,826 shares of company stock worth $6,828,313 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fastenal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

