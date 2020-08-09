Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

