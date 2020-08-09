Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.30.

ZBH stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. 15,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 823.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

