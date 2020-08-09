Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. 15,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,543. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.99, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $792,404,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 604,910 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.