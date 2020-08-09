Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.30.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.56. 15,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

