$0.04 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,461. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

