$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.33 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,823 shares of company stock worth $5,522,915. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

