$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kforce reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 5,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

