$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after buying an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after buying an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 452,593 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,020 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 86,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,016. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

