$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.54. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 133.0% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,707 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

