$0.54 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.91. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,590. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.