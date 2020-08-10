-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%.

EPZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $29,150.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,747 shares in the company, valued at $383,514.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 45.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

