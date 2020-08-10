-$0.93 EPS Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.77). Marcus reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 286%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Marcus stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,362. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $385.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marcus by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

