$126.26 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $126.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.41 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $141.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $551.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.22 million to $565.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $580.01 million, with estimates ranging from $557.93 million to $602.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,959. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $586.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.