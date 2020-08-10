$126.26 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $126.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.41 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $141.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $551.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.22 million to $565.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $580.01 million, with estimates ranging from $557.93 million to $602.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,959. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $586.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.