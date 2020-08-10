2,542 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,415,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 532.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $4,040,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 30,419 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $122.04.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

