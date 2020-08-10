4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 4Licensing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

4Licensing stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92. 4Licensing has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

