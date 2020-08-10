Aave Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Aave has a total market cap of $448.60 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, ABCC, Bibox and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.04964045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Alterdice and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

