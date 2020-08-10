Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

