Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. 252,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

