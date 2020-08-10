Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 252,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,223. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.