ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.56. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 7,521,725 shares traded.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 57,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

