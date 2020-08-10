ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.56. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 7,521,725 shares traded.
ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 57,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
