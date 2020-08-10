Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,693. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 346,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

