AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.36. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 18,181 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 658.11%.
About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
