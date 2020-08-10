AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.36. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 18,181 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 658.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.