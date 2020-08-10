AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.17. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,979,332 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

