AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.17. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,979,332 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
