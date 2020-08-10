AllSafe Price Down 6.9% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $189,378.24 and approximately $366.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.