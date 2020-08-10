Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,960. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.55.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

