Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,960. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million and a PE ratio of 63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.55.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

