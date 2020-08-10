Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.89. 591,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,277. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,293 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 839,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685,656 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,120,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after buying an additional 434,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

