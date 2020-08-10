Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.89. 591,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,277. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,293 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 839,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685,656 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,120,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after buying an additional 434,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.
