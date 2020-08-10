Analysts Expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $80.09. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $586.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.06. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $142.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

