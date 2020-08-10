Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €41.33

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.33 ($46.44).

DAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting €40.61 ($45.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.56. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a one year high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.