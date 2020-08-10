Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have commented on ENBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. 55,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

