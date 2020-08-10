ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Receives $7.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.

NLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

