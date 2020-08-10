AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup’s second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues declined from the prior-year quarter due to negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the beauty and beverage markets. However, both the metrics beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company projects adjusted EPS for third-quarter 2020 in the range of 80-88 cents. The mid-point of the guidance reflects a year-over-year decline of 10%. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products on account of the coronavirus pandemic and innovative product launches is likely to drive Pharma segment in the near term. However, weak end markets owing to COVID-19 impact will hurt the Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing business-transformation plan, cost control efforts, acquisitions and innovative product offerings.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 9,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after buying an additional 356,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

