Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aramark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.31.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 43,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,703. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,820,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aramark by 404.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

