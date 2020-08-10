Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 8,148,896 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,865,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $247.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

