ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.02. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 142,149 shares trading hands.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,806.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.