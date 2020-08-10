Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.45.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,225,715 shares of company stock worth $123,681,516. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 143.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

