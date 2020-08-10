Arionum (ARO) Price Down 21% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $83,557.92 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,894.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.03348195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.20 or 0.02666848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00504087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00791897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00816677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00060512 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.