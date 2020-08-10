Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.12.

ANET traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.95. 38,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,479 shares of company stock worth $19,462,167. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

