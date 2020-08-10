Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.70.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,064. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

