AudioCoin (ADC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market cap of $350,038.68 and $4.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,822.31 or 0.99394096 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00161038 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001095 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004480 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

