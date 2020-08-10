AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AxoGen to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AXGN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 24,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.49.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

