B. Riley Increases Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $220.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. 9,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

