B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.36. 5,975,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,633. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.64.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total value of C$550,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,263,720.46. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,078.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

