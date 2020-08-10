B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$9.36. 5,975,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,425. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total value of C$550,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,263,720.46. Insiders have sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,358,250 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

