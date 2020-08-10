Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BAD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Shares of TSE BAD traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.20. The company had a trading volume of 222,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$45.18.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,518,400.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.