Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 179,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,485,065 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,760 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $3,060,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 990,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,549,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

