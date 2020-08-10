BCE (TSE:BCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$62.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded down C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.89.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.4300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.27%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.