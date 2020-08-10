BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$62.50 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE BCE traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.73. 1,051,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,009. BCE has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.