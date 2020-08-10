BeatzCoin Trading Up 203.2% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $924,407.12 and approximately $81.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 203.2% higher against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001947 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000133 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,140 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

